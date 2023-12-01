Southpaw Will Buraconak Returns to Owlz for 2024

December 1, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Northern Colorado Owlz News Release







WINDSOR, Colo. - Left-handed pitcher Will Buraconak has signed with the Northern Colorado Owlz for the 2024 season.

It will be Buraconak's third season in NoCo.

In his two seasons with the Owlz, Buraconak has a 5.91 ERA in 163 innings of work. His 154 career strikeouts with the Owlz are the second-most since the move to NoCo.

"Will brings consistency as a starting pitcher. You can pretty much count on five innings and being in a ballgame," Owlz manager Frank Gonzales said. Buraconak tossed at least five innings eight times in 2023.

After re-joining the Owlz in June of 2023, Buraconak made 17 appearances, 12 of which were starts. He posted a 6.84 ERA, better than league average, and struck out 65 batters in 75 innings. His six wins were second on the team.

He pitched six innings of no-hit ball against Boise on July 8 in a game the Owlz would go on to win, 5-1.

"I really enjoyed playing for Frank last year and I thought he did a good job of keeping the club locked in and motivated while also making sure we played loose and had a good time," Buraconak said.

Buraconak was with the Owlz from the start of the 2022 season, leading the team with 88 innings pitched that season. He posted a 5.11 ERA and his 89 strikeouts were, at the time, the Owlz single-season record.

The Indiana State product is the first of many Owlz returning from the 2023 roster, so stay tuned for more updates on the 2024 Owlz season.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from December 1, 2023

Southpaw Will Buraconak Returns to Owlz for 2024 - Northern Colorado Owlz

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.