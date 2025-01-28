Southpaw Starter Mitchell Senger Returns

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of left-handed pitcher Mitchell Senger. He returns for his second season with the Ducks and fifth in professional baseball.

"We saw a lot of positive things out of Mitchell at the end of the 2024 season," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "We look forward to having him back on our pitching staff."

Senger was acquired by the Ducks from the New York Boulders of the Frontier League last September. He made two starts with the Flock, striking out nine batters and walking just one in 12.1 innings of work. While with the Boulders, the southpaw made 17 appearances (16 starts), going 10-4 with a 3.66 ERA and 81 strikeouts to 28 walks over 96.0 innings. He tossed back-to-back complete game shutouts in his final two starts with the club, combining to allow just 10 hits in 18 innings while striking out 14 and walking none.

The 27-year-old made 32 relief appearances with the Boulders in 2023, going 3-2 with a 4.46 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 34.1 innings. He also made seven appearances out of the bullpen with the Sussex County Miners in 2022. The Florida native began his professional career in the New York Mets organization, pitching in 13 games at the rookie level. Senger was originally selected by the Mets in the 26th round of the 2019 amateur draft from Stetson University.

The Ducks open the 2025 regular season, presented by Catholic Health, on Friday, April 25, against the Lancaster Stormers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Season ticket plans, mini plans and group ticket packages are now available. For more information or to secure your seats, please call (631) 940-3825.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

