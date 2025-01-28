Ducks Offering One Lucky Fan the Chance to Throw out a First Pitch

January 28, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that one lucky fan will win an exclusive opportunity to throw out a ceremonial first pitch prior to a Ducks game during the 25th Anniversary Season, presented by Catholic Health.

All fans purchasing individual game tickets the day they go on sale - Wednesday, February 5 (2/5) - will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win this exciting experience. The lucky fan will "take the field" at Fairfield Properties Ballpark prior to a select game during the 2025 season to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Additionally, the winner will receive a VIP on-field photo with Ducks Manager Lew Ford and have their name displayed on the lower portion of the scoreboard.

Individual game tickets may be purchased beginning Feb. 5 online at LIDucks.com, by calling (631) 940-TIXX or by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office. Box office and phone hours are Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., except holidays. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early to ensure the best availability.

Visit LIDucks.com to view the 2025 Long Island Ducks schedule, fireworks dates and weekly promotional lineup

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from January 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.