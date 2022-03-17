Southpaw Reliver Brady Feigl Signed by Ducks

March 17, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of left-handed pitcher Brady Feigl. He begins his first season with the Ducks and seventh in professional baseball.

"Brady has posted strong numbers at each level of his pro career," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "He is a valuable addition to our bullpen, and we are happy to welcome him to Long Island."

Feigl most recently pitched in the Texas Rangers organization. He spent the majority of the 2019 season with Triple-A Nashville in the Pacific Coast League, going 2-0 with a 3.43 ERA and 24 strikeouts to just three walks over 21 innings of work. The 31-year-old split time in 2018 between Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock in the Rangers system, compiling a 6-1 record with a minuscule 1.53 ERA, four saves, 37 strikeouts and 15 walks in 58.2 innings over 42 games.

The Maryland native began his professional career in the Atlanta Braves organization in 2014. He combined to make 38 appearances at the Single-A level, going 5-5 with a 3.02 ERA, one save, 60 strikeouts and 13 walks in 65.2 innings over 38 appearances. The following season, the southpaw began the year in Triple-A with the Gwinnett Braves. Prior to playing professionally, he pitched for Mount St. Mary's University in Emmitsburg, Md. Feigl was originally signed by the Braves as an amateur free agent in November of 2013.

"I am excited and thankful for this opportunity to play for the Ducks," said Feigl. "I've heard nothing but great things about the coaches, the team and especially, the fans. I am ready to get back out on the field with a great group of guys and compete for the championship."

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.