Blue Crabs Unveil 2022 Promotional Schedule

(Waldorf, MD) - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs released their promotional schedule for the 2022 season on Thursday afternoon. Following their #GetSteamed season theme, the Crabs will hold eight giveaways, a dozen fireworks shows, and more than 30 brand new promotions.

Weekly Promotions

TUESDAY

Silver Sluggers Night presented by Sagepoint Gardens Assisted Living

Special ticket packages for our 55 and older crowd.

Play baseball BINGO for big prizes.

Tons of promotional nights for Sluggers, including Salute to Betty White Night, a Motorcycle Parade, and more.

WEDNESDAY

Bark In The Park

Bring your four-legged friend to the park for a night of baseball!

Pups can play in pools, while supporting different animal shelters across Southern Maryland.

Fun dog focused promotions include a Dog Race on May 11th and a bone giveaway to all dogs that attend on June 8th.

THURSDAY

Beer and Wings presented by Foster's Grille

After winning the Blue Crabs 2021 Wing Wars competition, Foster's Grille is back every Thursday night! Every Thursday night home game, fans can enjoy unlimited beer and wings from our friends at Foster's Grille for only $35! You can purchase tickets to those select nights HERE.

6-4-$3 Thursdays

New for 2022, the Crabs are unveiling a new Happy Hour during the hour prior to each Thursday night game. Each night, six different items will be on sale for $3.

FRIDAY

R.E.D. Friday presented by Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation returns with Remember Everyone Deployed Fridays! Each Friday night, the Blue Crabs will wear custom red jerseys to honor those who have served, and all active duty and veterans receive discounts on tickets.

SportsClips Backfin Buddies Kids Club - presented by SportsClips

Kids 12 and under can join the SportsClips Backfin Buddies Kids Club for just $15, attend all Friday home games for free, receive exclusive gifts and experiences.

SATURDAY

PayDay Saturday presented by Spectra Credit Union

The first 300 fans in the ballpark will receive an envelope with an undisclosed amount of money, every Saturday. The envelopes can contain up to $100!

Saturday Fireworks

On each and every Saturday night (excluding 5/21) that Blue Crabs will fill the skies with Southern Maryland's best fireworks display. Fireworks will also occur on Opening Day, and the Red, White, and Blue Crabs Celebration on July 4th. On 5/21, Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act will return to the ballpark!

Promotional Highlights

The Blue Crabs' 2022 season theme is #GetSteamed, tapping into everything nautical, is a tribute to Southern Maryland's deep ties to the Chesapeake Bay.

#GetSteamed Opening Day presented by Jenkins Enterprises, LLC.

Tuesday, April 26th

Smoke machines with fill the skies on this fun filled night. The Blue Crabs will have scuba divers, steam machines, pirate impersonators, boats, inflatables, and so much more for fans to experience on the #GetSteamed Opening Night.

Trash Cancer

Friday, April 29th

Fans can hit metal trash cans with a baseball bat for $1, all proceeds go to charity.

Daryl Thompson Night

Saturday, April 30th

Celebrating the La Plata native as he enters his tenth season with the Blue Crabs. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Daryl Thompson t-shirt jersey upon entrance. This shirt kicks off a series of four t-shirt jersey giveaways. Fans can receive a Mat Latos shirt on June 18th, a Ron Lord tye-dye shirt on Ron Lord Night on July 30th, and a Pinch t-shirt on Pinch's Birthday Party, August 20th. To cap off Thompson's tenth season, the Crabs will giveaway a Daryl Thompson bobblehead on September 3rd, in which he is holding an ALPB Pitcher of the Year trophy in each arm.

New for 2022, each Friday will recognize a different group of Southern Maryland First Responders, including Charles County Police Night, Calvert County Fire/EMS Night, and many more. To cap off this season long series, First Responder Night presented by Trollinger Law will be held on Saturday, September 3rd.

The Crabs are also expanding on a fan favorite, Christmas in July. The #GetSteamed season features a series of holiday-inspired promotions including:

Valentine's Day in May - Friday, May 20

Halfway to Halloween - Friday, June 24

Christmas in July - Saturday, July 9 - featuring Santa themed bar crawl around the ballpark

St. Patrick's Day in the Summer - Saturday, August 27

Special Game times during the 2022 season include a trio of matinees geared toward the youth.

Baseball in Education Day #1 - Thursday, May 5th, 11:05 AM

Baseball in Education Day #2 - Thursday, May 12th, 11:05 AM

Summer Camp Day - Thursday, August 11th, 11:05 AM

Melwood Feature Nights

Saturday, June 14th

Saturday, June 21st

Saturday, June 18th

Saturday, June 25th

Juneteenth presented by University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center

Saturday, June 18th

Healthcare Superheroes presented by University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center

Friday, August 20th

Southern Maryland Reading Nights presented by Southern Maryland Regional Library Association

Saturday, July 9th

Saturday, July 30th

Saturday, August 20th

Education Focused Nights presented by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union

Academic Achievement Night - Saturday, May 14th

Reading Program Night - Saturday, May 21st

Game For Grades - Friday, August 26th

RIP Robo Ump Night / Strikeout Hunger - Friday, July 29th

First Responder Night presented by Trollinger Law

Capping off our season-long tribute to First Responders, Trollinger Law brings it home with a home run celebration for all of Southern Maryland's heroes.

"We are thrilled with our 2022 promotional schedule. We struck a great balance of fun, fireworks, and giveaways through the season. 2022 will be a summer to remember," said Blue Crabs Senior Director of Marketing and Broadcasting, Andrew Bandstra.

