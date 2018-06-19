South Wins All-Star Game Dogfight, 9-5

June 19, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release





BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The South All-Stars rapped out 10 hits over the final three frames, exploding for a 9-5 win over the North All-Stars in front of a sellout crowd at Regions Field during the 46th Annual Southern League All-Star Game presented by Wind Creek Wetumpka on Tuesday.

Moments that Mattered: North Division pitchers were dealing a no-hitter, sitting just one walk beyond a perfect game until the South Division ignited behind a pair of key hits in the seventh. After a Zach Gibbons single broke up the no-hitter, Shed Long blasted a home run over right field to tie the game at 2-2.

Turning Points: The South All-Stars took the lead in the top of the eighth behind a two-RBI single from Gibbons that plated Rodrigo Vigil and Corey Ray before Jake Hager's single plated Gibbons for a 5-2 lead. An RBI single from Zack Collins and a two-run double from Montgomery's Ryan Boldt again leveled the contest at 5-5 in the bottom of the eighth. However, Mississippi's Tyler Marlette launched the South into the driver's seat with a solo homer to lead-off the ninth.

Most Valuable Player: After entering the game in the seventh inning, Gibbons lit up the scoreboard, going 3-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs scored to be named the 2018 Southern League All-Star Game MVP presented by BUSH's Best.

By the Numbers: Pensacola's Long followed Mobile's Gibbons at the plate for the South, going 2-for-4 with two RBI. Birmingham's Danny Mendick, Jackson's Rudy Flores and Boldt each went 2-for-4. Boldt tallied two RBI, while Flores and Nathan Lukes each recorded one.

Facts and Figures: The 8,500-fan sellout at Regions Field is the second-largest attendance in for a Southern League All-Star game in modern league history. As a reference, the 2009 installment at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium saw 7,129 fans come through the gates.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.