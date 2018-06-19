Jackson, Santiago Earn Weekly Honors

June 19, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release





PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves have announced their Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week for the week ending Sunday, June 17. Mississippi Braves catcher, Alex Jackson and right-handed pitcher, Andres Santiago have been selected for the weekly awards.

Jackson, the 22-year old catcher, has been named the Mississippi Farm Bureau Player of the Week after posting a .294 batting average (5-for-17) with two runs scored, one double, two home runs, four runs batted in and three walks. In 49 games played with the Mississippi Braves in 2018, Jackson has accumulated 19 runs scored, 7 doubles, five home runs, 20 runs batted in, 55 total bases, and 17 walks. A native of Escondido, California the Atlanta Braves No. 14 overall prospect was originally drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2014 First-Year Player Draft out of Rancho Bernardo High School (San Diego, California.) Jackson was acquired by the Atlanta Braves along with a player to be named later (LHP Tyler Pike, December 9, 2016) from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for RHP Rob Whalen and RHP Max Povse on November 28, 2016.

Santiago, the 28-year old right-handed pitcher, ended the week with a 1-1 record and a 0.69 ERA. In two starts combined, Santiago allowed six hits, two runs, one earned run, one home run, issued two walks and struck out 15 in 13.0 innings pitched. On the season, Santiago is 4-2 with a 3.55 ERA. The right-hander has appeared in nine games with the Mississippi Braves in 2018 with eight of his appearances being starts. In 50.2 innings pitched, Santiago has allowed 54 hits, 21 runs, 20 earned runs, six home runs, has issued six walks and logged 40 strikeouts. A native of Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Santiago was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 16th round of the 2007 First-Year Player Draft. Santiago was acquired by the Atlanta Braves as a minor-league free agent on March 14, 2017.

The Mississippi Braves are the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. Since the inaugural 2005 season, over 125 M-Braves have gone on to Major League Baseball. The M-Braves have made postseason play four times and went on to win the Southern League Championship in 2008. Stop by Trustmark Park or call 888-BRAVES4 Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. For the latest news and updates, visit mississippibraves.com or connect with @mbraves on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 19, 2018

Jackson, Santiago Earn Weekly Honors - Mississippi Braves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.