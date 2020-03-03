South Texas Food Truck Fest Returns March 21

March 3, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release





CORPUS CHRISTI - The South Texas Food Truck Festival returns to Whataburger Field on Saturday, March 21 with more than 50 food trucks and activities for all.

Head to the Ballpark by the Bay for a day of live music, arts and crafts, a petting zoo, face painting, lucha libre action, the kid's zone and great food!

The festival is free to attend, just pay for the eats.

Food truck festivities begin at noon and end at 10 p.m.

Limited VIP tickets are available for the Grand Tasting Village, hosted by Million Dollar Chef Walter Martino. Buy VIP tickets on the FoodEaze app.

RSVP on Facebook for vendor and event updates. If you are interested in being a food truck vendor or non-food truck vendor, contact John Garcia at 361-444-9566.

