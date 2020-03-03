Sod Poodles Single-Game Tickets Go on Sale March 14

AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles, Double-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, announced today that individual game tickets for all of the team's 70 home games will go on sale on Saturday, March 14.

Tickets can be purchased in-person at the HODGETOWN box office starting at 10 a.m. Online tickets can be purchased starting at 4 p.m. on March 14 by visiting the Sod Poodles website at www.SodPoodles.com under "Tickets".

Right-field lawn and standing room only seating tickets are $6. Zone E seating tickets down the right and left field lines near group patio areas are $10. Zone D seating upper-level seat tickets above the bullpens are $12. Zone C tickets located in upper seating above the dugouts are $14. Zone B field-level seating near dugouts are $16. Zone A behind home plate seat tickets are $18. Day of game ticket pricing will be an additional $2 per ticket (excluding lawn or standing room).

Major events fans can secure individual tickets for include Opening Night (April 16), Independence Day game (July 4), and 2020 giveaway dates such as Team Poster giveaway with Team Autograph signing on April 26, replica Championship Gold jersey giveaway on June 15, and five bobbleheads including a three-part series including Buddy Reed (June 7), Owen Miller (June 21), and Taylor Trammell (July 5), a MacKenzie Gore bobble (July 12), and a Padres Fernando Tatis Jr. bobblehead (Sept. 6). Theme nights include Princess Night on Saturday, June 6, World of Wizards Night (June 20), Christmas in July (July 11), Luau Night (August 15), and a movie-themed Sky Fest (Sept. 5), which features the LARGEST post-game fireworks show to end the regular season.

The highlight event of the 2020 season in Amarillo is Texas League All-Star Game, which is the marquee event for the Texas League each season and showcases some of the best players in all of professional baseball while bringing team executives from around the league. The two-day event taking place on Monday, June 22 and Tuesday, June 23 encompasses the 2020 All-Star Game, a Fan Fest, Home Run Derby, player autographs, post-game fireworks, and more. Ticket bundles for the event are on sale now.

The sequel season of Sod Poodles baseball will kick off with Opening Night on April 16, which features a replica Championship ring giveaway to the first 1,500 fans through the HODGETOWN gates.

Tickets.com, the Amarillo Sod Poodles online ticketing system, puts fans in control while maximizing their investment in Sod Poodles tickets with a familiar interface that fans can simply navigate on any device. Easy-to-use features include online selection of exact seat location at HODGETOWN, with print-at-home e-ticketing. Free online services include a complete statement of tickets purchased, plus special tools to print, exchange, and distribute tickets electronically. When fans send tickets to friends, family, or customers online, recipients can print them from their home or office, saving time, gas, and money.

For questions or to purchase tickets, fans can go to SodPoodles.com or call 806-803-9547.

The Sod Poodles host their 2020 home opener at HODGETOWN on Thursday, April 16 against the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners Double-A affiliate) for a three-game set. First pitch for the 2020 home opener is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

For the most up-to-date news on the Sod Poodles along with detailed information on promotions, follow the team on social media @sodpoodles on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For questions and more information, call 806-803-7762 or email info@sodpoodles.com.

