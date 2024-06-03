South Georgia Tormenta FC Partners with EmployAbility to Support Club's New Unified Series Team

June 3, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC has partnered with EmployAbility, an area nonprofit dedicated to empowering individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to receive prevocational training, community access and employment support, in connection with Tormenta's launch of a Unified Series team.

The Unified Series team, at its inception, aims to bond individuals with cognitive or physical disability with traditionally able-bodied individuals on one team. As Tormenta and EmployAbility partner, meaningful opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities come to life. The team will play a pair of matches, one at home and one on the road.

EmployAbility will provide the transportation for each of the trainings and the away match to Greenville, South Carolina, as the Unified team takes on Greenville Triumph's Unified Series team.

"Sport is the ultimate means of bringing people together," President and Co-Owner of South Georgia Tormenta FC Darin Van Tassell said. "Sports are uniting, empowering and allow people to come together in a unique way. The Unified Series is an expansion of our overall mission, which is to provide as many people as possible with the opportunity to engage meaningfully with soccer."

Fans can watch the Unified Series team play at home on Sunday, June 9, immediately following the USL League One men's match. Any individual purchasing a ticket to the USL League One professional match will automatically receive free admission to the Unified Series match.

Founded in 2015, Tormenta FC is a professional soccer club based in Statesboro, Georgia. Tormenta FC competes in the professional USL League One and the pre-professional USL W League, under the United Soccer League (USL), and has also established a thriving academy system throughout South Georgia and the Lowcountry of South Carolina.

