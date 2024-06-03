Match Preview: Forward Madison FC at Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

June 3, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE:

Forward looks to continue its hot streak after coming off of last weekend's dominant match over Lexington SC. They'll travel to Tennessee to play the Chattanooga Red Wolves for the first time this season.

This is the fourth round of the Jägermeister Cup, set to kick off at 6:30pm CT.

HISTORY WITH CHATTANOOGA RED WOLVES SC

In the last six matchups between both teams, Forward has gone 1-3-2 against the Red Wolves. The 'Mingos have only scored six goals against them, yet have conceded double (12).

Despite Chattanooga finishing with only eight wins last season, two of those were against Forward. Current Madison players, but former Red Wolves teammates, Juan Galindrez and Jimmie Villalobos, both scored against FMFC in 2022.

'MINGOS LAST MATCH RECAP

Last weekend, Forward Madison took their revenge against Lexington SC, the only team they have lost to in 2024 thus far. Christian Chaney, Aiden Mesias, and John Murphy Jr. netted goals in FMFC's 4-1 win at historic Breese Stevens Field.

This was the 'Mingos fifth win in a row, the most consecutive wins in club history. They remain the only undefeated USL1 team in league play.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Forward Madison is two points behind Lexington SC in Group 2 and will look to move up the standings and keep the win streak alive. Here's what they'll need to do:

Limit counterattack opportunities. Despite low possession percentages each game, Chattanooga creates their offensive chances through countering. This typically is a weak spot for Forward Madison, and they'll need to strategize a way to limit any gaps defensively. Look for Mitch Osmond and Timmy Mehl to play tight defense on the strikers, and for Forward's midfield to play more constricted in the center of the field to limit any counterattack options.

Maintain a high press mentality. Forward has scored in the first five minutes of a match three times this season already and Chattanooga struggles to defend a high-press offense. With two from the foot of Christian Chaney, look for him to dictate the pressing for the 'Mingos during the match, especially at the start.

NEXT MATCH:

Next up, FMFC returns home to play South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday, June 15th. This will be the club's first-ever nationally televised match on ESPN2, kicking off at 2pm CT. Fans can purchase tickets to the match here.

SNAPSHOT: #MADvCHA

Saturday, June 8th, 2024

6:30pm CT kickoff

CHI Memorial Stadium - Chattanooga, TN

FOLLOW LIVE

Streaming Video: ESPN+ or Channel 3000

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

Stats: MADvCHA Match Center at uslleagueone.com

USL JÄGERMEISTER CUP RECORDS

MAD: 2-1-0

CHA: 1-2-0

