Central Valley Fuego FC Proudly Announces National Team Call-Ups for Three Players

June 3, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Central Valley Fuego FC News Release







FRESNO, CA - Central Valley Fuego FC is thrilled to announce that three of our outstanding players, Deshawon Nembhard, Emmanuel Gomez, and Shavon John-Brown, have been called up to represent their respective national teams in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Deshawon Nembhard - Belize National Team

Deshawon Nembhard has been selected to join the Belizean national team (BMNT) for the World Cup qualifiers. Belize will compete in Group D against Panama, Nicaragua, Guyana, and Montserrat, following the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers draw held on Thursday, January 25, in Zurich, Switzerland. Belize's campaign begins against Nicaragua at the FFB Stadium in Belmopan on Saturday, June 8, 2024. The team will then travel to South America to face Guyana on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Emmanuel Gomez - Nicaragua National Team

Emmanuel Gomez has earned a spot on the Nicaraguan national team, also competing in the World Cup qualifiers. Nicaragua's campaign will start with a match against Montserrat on June 5. A highly anticipated encounter will occur on June 8, when Gomez will face off against his club teammate Deshawon Nembhard in a thrilling match between Nicaragua and Belize.

Shavon John-Brown - Grenada National Team

Shavon John-Brown will represent the Grenada national team in the 2026 FIFA World Cup CONCACAF qualifiers. Grenada will kick off their qualifiers in Trinidad on June 5, before taking on Costa Rica on June 9. John-Brown's inclusion is a testament to his exceptional performance and dedication on the field.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from June 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.