South Georgia Tormenta FC Falls on Penalty Kicks Against Richmond Kickers

RICHMOND, Va. - South Georgia Tormenta FC narrowly fell to the Richmond Kickers on penalty kicks in the USL Jägermeister Cup following a 1-1 score at City Stadium on Saturday, August 10.

South Georgia Tormenta FC opened the scoring early, with Niall Watson launching a shot into the net in just the 6th minute of play. Watson has scored five goals this season across all competitions, but this goal marked his first in the USL Jägermeister Cup.

Richmond responded to this goal by netting one of their own midway through the first half. Watson attempted another shot prior to half along with Callum Stretch and Daniel Steedman, but ultimately these attempts went without conversion.

Tormenta FC clung to the ball with ferocity, maintaining the majority of possession for the first half. The Ibises remained intent on minimizing opportunities for scoring from Richmond, while incentivizing attacking plays to press the ball into the Kickers' half.

Head Coach Ian Cameron made several changes in the second half to attempt to bolster scoring, bringing on Joshua Ramos, Austin Wehner, Tavio D'Almeida, Gabriel Rodriguez, and Jackson Khoury.

Despite the fresh legs on the field and hunger from South Georgia, the match remained level with a 1-1 score. The intensity from both sides remained high with six yellow cards issued before the final whistle.

As the USL Jägermeister Cup cannot end in a draw, the match was extended to penalty kicks immediately following the final whistle. South Georgia stepped up to take the first kick.

Rodriguez, on behalf of South Georgia, converted his attempt. From there, Wehner, Jake Dengler and Aaron Walker each made their shots. Tormenta's last attempt was blocked by the keeper. As Richmond has also made four of their attempts, penalty kicks entered the sudden death round.

Tavio D'Almeida took the first sudden death penalty kick, and the ball sailed with ease past the keeper. Tormenta's next attempt went without conversion. Richmond's next attempt was converted, winning the match on penalty kicks.

South Georgia Tormenta FC hits the pitch again at home Saturday, August 17 at 7:30 p.m., playing the Northern Colorado Hailstorm for the first time in the 2024 campaign. The regular season match is also Community Heroes Night and will feature members of Dancing with the Statesboro Stars, with portions of ticket proceeds benefiting Safe Haven.

Founded in 2015, Tormenta FC is a professional soccer club based in Statesboro, Georgia. Tormenta FC competes in the professional USL League One and the pre-professional USL W League, under the United Soccer League (USL), and has also established a thriving academy system throughout South Georgia and the Lowcountry of South Carolina.

