Forward Madison Remains in First in Group Standings of USL Jägermeister Cup

August 10, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







Breese Stevens Field was filled for the seventh round of the Jägermeister Cup against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC. It was American Football Night in Madison and legendary Green Bay kicker, Mason Crosby, stopped by to take pictures and meet with fans.

It was perfect soccer weather as the opening whistle blew. Despite loud energy from the home crowd, Chattanooga would strike early in the match. In the 14th minute, Lucas Coutinho beat FMFC defender Timmy Mehl on the left side, dribbled towards the end-line, and snuck his shot past Bernd Schipmann to put his squad up one.

Forward would not let up, and momentum shifted to the 'Mingos as they tried to even the score. A few moments later, newcomer, Garrett McLaughlin would score his first goal in pink and blue. After Timmy Mehl had passed a long ball to Juan Galindrez, the ball found the middle of the box. A few Forward players tried putting the loose ball into the back of the net, McLaughlin was the only successful one, and the 'Gos were equal, 1-1.

After their goal, Forward started to find their rhythm. Boyce had a few shots on goal, hitting the post on one shot, but the half would inevitably end 1-1.

In the 63rd minute, after both sides made a few substitutions, McLaughlin had a near-second goal, as his header went just wide. However, a few minutes later, Forward was awarded a free kick at the top of the box. Boyce stepped up for his squad and curled it into the top left corner to put the home squad in front, 2-1.

Forward Madison played tight defense the rest of the match, but after 11 minutes of stoppage time, Forward Madison was victorious. They remain in first place in the Central Group of the Jägermeister Cup.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from August 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.