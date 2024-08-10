Triumph Edged by Charlotte 2-1, Remain in Cup Group Lead with One Match to Play
August 10, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Greenville Triumph SC News Release
Charlotte, N.C. - After 14 days without a match, the Greenville Triumph fell to the Charlotte Independence, 2-1, at American Legion Stadium on Saturday night. Despite dominating the game statistically, Greenville fell after conceding a second goal in the 75th minute. With the loss, Greenville is forced into a crucial rematch against Charlotte in final group stage match on August 30th to decide a spot in the USL Jägermeister Cup semifinal.
The match started with a bang as Charlotte took an early lead in the ninth minute through a swift counterattack from Luis Álvarez. However, Greenville's Lyam MacKinnon quickly responded, driving the ball into the net from outside the box just a minute later to level the score, 1-1. MacKinnon's equalizer made him the leading goal-scorer for the club with 19 goals.
Both teams entered halftime locked at 1-1, with Greenville showing promise. The second half saw both sides continue to threaten, but it was Charlotte who broke the deadlock in the 76th minute. Dustin Corea dribbled through the midfield uncontested, placing a shot past the Triumph goalkeeper Gunther Rankenburg to put the Independence ahead 2-1. Despite 20 shots, 58% possession, and 10 corners, Greenville couldn't find a way past Charlotte's defense again, leaving them down 2-1 at the final whistle.
The Triumph will play at home next Friday against the Richmond Kickers in regular season competition, then rematch Charlotte on August 30th at home to determine who will enter the USL Jägermeister Cup semifinal.
