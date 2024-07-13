South Georgia Tormenta FC Earns 50th Regular Season Win

July 13, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release









South Georgia Tormenta FC's Alsadiq Hasan in action

(South Georgia Tormenta FC) South Georgia Tormenta FC's Alsadiq Hasan in action(South Georgia Tormenta FC)

After a challenging stint of matches, the Ibises were eager to find a win. Tormenta's Joshua Ramos took the first shot of the evening in the second minute of play but the ball went just over the crossbar.

In an attempt to counter Tormenta's heavy pressure, Lexington sent a shot sailing toward keeper Drew Romig. Romig leapt to punch the ball away and maintain the clean sheet.

After the early action, the match was rife with transitional stints as each team fought to maintain possession to find scoring opportunities. Tormenta struggled to find opportunities to press the ball into Lexington's side in the first half, forcing Romig to make multiple key saves to preserve the 0-0 score.

Just prior to halftime, Pedro Fonseca, through a flurry of defenders, blasted a shot toward Lexington's keeper but the attempt went just left of the goal. During added time, Lexington Sporting Club found the opening goal of the match.

Head Coach Ian Cameron made several changes at halftime, bringing on Sebastián Vivas, Jackson Khoury and Nick Akoto.

In the 66th minute of play, Alsadiq Hasan sent a pass to Fonseca, who tapped the ball to Vivas. Vivas saw his opening and secured the equalizing goal, sending the ball just past the keeper into the bottom of the net.

As the match progressed, intensity in plays heightened. A total of 13 yellow cards were doled out by the end of the match. A red card was shown to Ajmeer Spengler following a foul.

In the 87th minute, Akoto sent a cross to Fonseca who headed the ball into the net to give Tormenta FC the late lead. This goal marked the final of the night, signifying a Tormenta FC win.

Tormenta FC will be back in action on July 20 on the road against Charlotte Independence. Fans can tune in to the match via ESPN+.

Founded in 2015, Tormenta FC is a professional soccer club based in Statesboro, Georgia. Tormenta FC competes in the professional USL League One and the pre-professional USL W League, under the United Soccer League (USL), and has also established a thriving academy system throughout South Georgia and the Lowcountry of South Carolina.

Follow the club through Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), and the Tormenta FC app available on both iOS and Android.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from July 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.