Mensah, Marsh Combine to Power Red Wolves Past Kickers

July 13, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

The Chattanooga Red Wolves returned to action at CHI Memorial Stadium, donning the undefeated Tennessee iris kits, to face the Richmond Kickers for the first time in League One competition. The clubs previously met in Jägermeister Cup competition in which a singular goal from current USL League One Assist Leader Stefan Lukic secured the sole game winner on May 11th. A first half brace from Ropapa Mensah and a goal from Chevone Marsh carried Chattanooga over Richmond for the second straight win at home and a key three points in league play. The Red Wolves will travel to the Kickers for the penultimate game of the season on October 19th.

With Ropapa Mensah back in full health, he made his presence known astonishingly quickly, scoring just 40 seconds into the match after collecting a feed down field from Leo Folla. Despite taking heavy contact from the advancing Richmond goalkeeper, Mensah sent his header straight into the back of the net for the opening goal and his fifth of the year.

He was not finished, however, and collected his second of the match to put the Red Wolves up 2-0 in the tenth minute as the ball was maneuvered between Owen Green and Ricky Ruiz, landing at the feet of Mensah and sent past Pablo Jara. The goal marked the sixth goal scored in the first 15 minutes of matches this season and the 11th first half goal in 10 games to give Chattanooga the league lead in both categories.

After going down two goals early in the contest, the Kickers settled into the match and began to press more into the Red Wolves defensive end. Richmond mainstay Emiliano Terzaghi got his team on the board to cut the lead in half in the 26th minute.

The sides traded shots and opportunities as the match headed toward halftime with Chattanooga getting additional chances but were unable to lengthen their lead before the whistle.

While the second half did not begin quite as action packed as the first, the Red Wolves worked to solidify their lead while keeping the Kickers at bay. Stefan Cvetanovic, who entered the match for Mensah, had a chance in the 67th minute but was just off target while a hard shot by Pedro Hernandez in the 71st was blocked by a diving Jara.

In typical, historical fashion for this matchup, the physicality intensified as both sides fought for additional goals. After a play by the benches felled Chevone Marsh, head coach Scott Mackenzie received a yellow card as the match hit 25 fouls by the end of regulation.

At the end of 90 minutes, the match headed into seven minutes of stoppage time. The Red Wolves had a solid shot in the 90'+5th minute from Roberts that was blocked by the keeper while a free kick from Stefan was launched just inches away from the bottom left corner. As time neared expiration, in cardiac red wolves fashion, Chevone Marsh secured a rebound from Roberts and tapped the ball past the falling Richmond keeper for the third and final goal of the match in stoppage time.

"I know every single game I play here, there's always one chance for me to score and it was the perfect moment, the perfect opportunity when the game gets tight and the team needs to breathe...it's a phenomenal performance collectively as a group," said Marsh of his goal and the team's performance.

Head coach Scott Mackenzie applauded his club's play, saying, "I think tonight was just a continuation of where we are as a team. We are a dangerous team, and it's coming together...the character along with the unity is building in the group, and that's exciting."

The Red Wolves ended the match continuing a six match scoring streak in League One, scoring 14 goals in that run and will look to extend that streak against Charlotte Independence on Tuesday, July 16th for Taco Tuesday. Tickets for the match are on sale now.

