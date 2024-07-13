Forward Madison Postpones Match Against Central Valley Fuego FC
July 13, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Forward Madison FC News Release
MADISON, WI - Due to inclement weather, the Forward Madison FC vs. Central Valley Fuego FC has been postponed and will be rescheduled to a future date, yet to be determined.
Tickets purchased for tonight's match will be honored for the new date or can be exchanged for a different match this season. Please call us at 608-204-0855 or stop by the office located inside Gate 6 with any questions.
Next up, the guys stay at home to play Lexington SC in the Jägermeister Cup on Saturday, July 20th. The match kicks off at 7pm CT.
