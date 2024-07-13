Forward Madison Postpones Match Against Central Valley Fuego FC

July 13, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI - Due to inclement weather, the Forward Madison FC vs. Central Valley Fuego FC has been postponed and will be rescheduled to a future date, yet to be determined.

Tickets purchased for tonight's match will be honored for the new date or can be exchanged for a different match this season. Please call us at 608-204-0855 or stop by the office located inside Gate 6 with any questions.

Next up, the guys stay at home to play Lexington SC in the Jägermeister Cup on Saturday, July 20th. The match kicks off at 7pm CT.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from July 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.