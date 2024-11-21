South Bend Cubs Host 2025 Special Olympics Polar Plunge on February 22

November 21, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - The unofficial kickoff to the South Bend Cubs season begins with a splash! Four Winds Field will host the 9th annual South Bend Polar Plunge on Saturday, February 22 to benefit Special Olympics Indiana. The Cubs front office have a plunge team fans can donate to, or they can join the plunge and register as an individual or as a team online.

All participants who raise the minimum $99.00 for Special Olympics Indiana will receive an official Polar Plunge event t-shirt and cup, with additional prizes and incentives offered to those who raise more. Individuals who go beyond in their efforts to support the Polar Plunge by raising a minimum of $4,000 are eligible to be recognized as Super Plungers. Eighteen individuals earned this distinction in 2024.

Fans who donate $50 or more to the South Bend Cubs team plunge will be entered to win an outdoor suite to a 2025 South Bend Cubs game (valid April 8 - May 8) which includes up to 16 tickets and the opportunity to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Jumping into a freezing pool or natural body of water in the middle of winter may seem like a crazy idea, but over the past 25 years, thousands upon thousands of supporters have risen to the challenge, braved the elements, and made Special Olympics Indiana's annual Polar Plunge a huge success. This year 19 Polar Plunge events will be held at 15 venues across the state with a statewide goal of raising $1 million to help make a lasting difference in the lives of people with intellectual disabilities. To date, the Polar Plunge has generated over $11 million in support of Special Olympics Indiana's year-round programs and events.

Plungers pack the 1st Source Bank Performance Center for the opening ceremony. (February 24, 2024)Dr. Tim Reilly

"Each year, the South Bend Polar Plunge gets bigger and bigger," said South Bend Cubs Assistant General Manager for Marketing & Media Chris Hagstrom-Jones. "In 2024, we had our largest plunge to date with over 130 participants, raising more than $50,000. Whether fans join the plunge themselves or donate to our South Bend Cubs team, we want to break that record again and kickoff the baseball season with a splash!"

The South Bend Polar Plunge will take place at the 1st Source Bank Performance Center. Registration begins inside the Performance Center beginning at 10:30 a.m. with the event beginning at 11:30 a.m. Participants are encouraged to arrive early to help speed up the check-in process. Plunging will begin at 12:00 p.m., followed by the After-Splash Bash. The community is encouraged to attend whether you are a participant or a Special Olympics Indiana supporter.

