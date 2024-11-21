Snake Pit Team Store Open for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday

November 21, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Snake Pit Team Store at Neuroscience Group Field will be open on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Santa is scheduled to meet with fans in the store on Black Friday. There are also amazing offers for Small Business Saturday, Cyber Weekend and beyond planned for you during the Christmas season.

The Snake Pit will be open from 10:00am to 1:00pm on Friday, November 29 and on Saturday, November 30. There is a special for in-store shoppers on both days of a free bobblehead for each purchase. Santa will meet with fans in the Snake Pit during the store hours on Black Friday.

You may also choose to participate in Appleton Downtown's Small Business Saturday. Make a purchase in person at the store on November 30 and we will stamp your Small Business Saturday Passport. Download your passport at this link. Passports are also available at Appleton Downtown Inc. in Suite 100 at 333 W. College Avenue and Fox Cities Convention and Visitor's Bureau Visitor Center at 213 S. Nicolet Road.

If you can't make it to the store in person for these specials, there are offers for online shoppers all the way through Cyber Monday. Free shipping is available for online orders of $20 or more from Thanksgiving through Sunday, December 1. For Cyber Monday, the Timber Rattlers offer a "Buy More, Save More" Sale. Receive a discount of 20% with an online order between $75 and $124; a discount of 25% on online orders between $125 and $199; or a discount of 30% for any online order of $200 or more.

The 2025 Kids' Crew presented by Jack's Pizza is available both at the store and online to help you stuff the stocking of your young Rattlers fan. There is an official Kids' Crew jersey, sports sunglasses, six general admission tickets, and membership card with lanyard. A Kids' Crew membership includes a 15% discount in the team store on future purchases.

Keep an eye on Timber Rattlers social media accounts for additional special offers during the Christmas season.

Please note that Small Business Saturday is the only Saturday the Snake Pit will be open this off-season. The store is scheduled to be open from 9:00am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday during the week from now through December 23.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers open the 2025 season at home against the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Friday, April 4. First pitch at Neuroscience Group Field is scheduled for 6:40pm CDT.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2024 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from November 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.