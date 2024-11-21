Holiday Special to Launch December 1

November 21, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

With the holiday season fast approaching, let the Chiefs help you find the perfect gift for that special someone!

Starting Sunday, December 1, the Chiefs will launch a pair of ticket plans as part of their Holiday Ticket Special.

For just $69, fans can purchase four vouchers to any 2025 Chiefs home game and receive four random Chiefs-related gifts in the process.

Additionally, a fireworks-themed package also goes on sale next month. A booklet of 12 vouchers will be available at $168 and can be redeemed for any home game with a fireworks show. This package is perfect for the entire family, and saves $72 from day-of-game pricing!

Don't delay! The Holiday Ticket Special runs through Friday, December 20. Tickets can be purchased online here. To buy over the phone, fans are encouraged to call (309) 680-4000.

SEASON TICKETS ON SALE NOW: Season ticket packages for the 2025 season are on sale now. Plans for the upcoming season start as low as $95. For corporate partners, Business Memberships are also on sale. Group outings are currently in the priority renewal phase. For more information, fans are encouraged to call (309) 680-4000.

