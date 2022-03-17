South Bend Cubs Announce New Partnership with Surf Broadband Solutions

SOUTH BEND, IN - Today the South Bend Cubs announced a naming rights deal with Surf Broadband Solutions, who will sponsor the lawn seating area in right field.

"We're really excited to kick off a new partnership by bringing on Surf Broadband Solutions and have them sponsor an area of the ballpark that families absolutely love," said South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart. "We're looking forward to a long-term relationship."

The lawn seating in right field, sponsored by Surf Broadband Solutions provides an area for families and people of all ages to relax, bring out a blanket and a lawn chair and enjoy the game comfortably with a terrific view of Four Winds Field and close proximity to the splash pad, playground and Ben's Pretzels.

"This partnership reaffirms Surf's emergence in the Great Lakes Region as the top choice for Fiber Optic Internet, while strengthening our commitment to the communities we serve. Beyond our sponsorship, Surf will be able to participate in Cubs programs that support education and armed forces initiatives," said Lana Frank, Surf's Chief Marketing Officer.

The South Bend Cubs open the season at home on Friday, April 8 at 7:05 p.m. Opening Night features a slew of promotions including an axe throwing station, live band, magnet schedule giveaway to the first 2,000 fans through the gates, fireworks and more!

