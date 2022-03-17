Beloit Sky Carp Announce 2022 Preliminary Promotional Schedule

Beloit, Wisc. - In celebration of their Inaugural Season, the Beloit Sky Carp are excited to announce a jam-packed promotional schedule for the 2022 campaign full of daily promotions, giveaways, specialty jerseys and one-of-a-kind theme nights!

Daily Promotions

With the return of six-game series in 2022, fans can enjoy daily promotions throughout the week at the ballpark!

Fan-favorite Thirsty ThursdaysTM return in 2022, but with a new twist! Every Thursday, fans aged 21 and older can enjoy $2 12-ounce drafts of Busch Light and Pabst Blue Ribbon and $4 16-ounce cans of Busch Light and Pabst Blue Ribbon.

Fridays are now Fireworks Fridays, featuring a thrilling post-game fireworks show. This year's shows will be bigger and more intimate as the fireworks will be shot from center field. This also means fans will be permitted to park in the center field parking lot on fireworks nights!

New this season are Giveaway Saturdays; the Sky Carp are offering an exclusive giveaway item to fans each Saturday throughout the season.

Each Sunday is Family Fun Day at ABC Supply Stadium! Kids aged 12 and under will have the opportunity to run the bases following the game. Shortly after Kids Run the Bases, fans of all ages can take to the outfield to Have a Catch before heading home, so don't forget your glove!

Giveaways

The 2022 giveaway schedule starts right away on Opening Night, Tuesday, April 12 as the Sky Carp give away 2022 magnet schedules to the first 1,500 fans through the gates.

To commemorate the Inaugural Season as the Beloit Sky Carp, the first 1,000 fans through the gates on Saturday, April 16 will receive an Inaugural Season T-Shirt.

On April 30, the first 750 fans through the gates will receive a Sky Carp Inaugural Season clear tote bag...perfect for sporting events or a day on the lake!

Be sure to get to the game early on Saturday, May 21. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Beloit Sky Carp inaugural season baseball cap, presented by Big Radio. Following it up on Saturday, May 28, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will take home an inaugural season bucket hat, brought to you by G5 Brewing Company.

ABC Supply Stadium is a place where everyone is welcome. As a pillar for the community, we embrace everyone. No matter where you come from. No matter who you are. In celebration of Pride Month, the Beloit Sky Carp are giving away Pride-Themed baseball caps to the first 1,000 fans through the gates on Saturday, June 11.

On July 2, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will take home a Sky Carp beach towel. This awesome summer giveaway is presented by Beloit Health System.

Fanny packs are back and better than ever! On July 16, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will take home their very own Sky Carp fanny pack.

On Sunday, July 17, be sure to get to the game early. The first 1,000 fans will receive a bobblehead of the new, Sky Carp mascot, presented by Avid Pallet Services!

As part of Witches and Wizards Night on July 30, we're giving away Sky Carp scarves to the first 750 fans through the gates, presented by First National Bank and Trust Company.

On August 13, with school just around the corner, the first 750 fans through the gates will take home a Sky Carp Inaugural Season backpack.

Calling all beer lovers! The first 1,000 adults through the gates will take home a Sky Carp beer stein as part of Craft Beer Crawl Night on Sunday, August 28.

To say a final goodbye to Summer, the first 1,000 fans through the gates on the final Saturday of the season (September 3) will take home a Sky Carp Hawaiian shirt. This one is can't miss, so get to the game early!

Theme Nights

In addition to a robust giveaway schedule, ABC Supply Stadium will play host to a full season of theme nights throughout 2022.

With the home schedule slated to begin over Easter Weekend, spend your Easter at ABC Supply Stadium. On Friday, April 15, join the Sky Carp for a classic, Wisconsin Fish Fry! For $40 you can enjoy an all-you-can-eat fish fry meal, which includes: Battered Cod, Chips, Mac N Cheese, Cookies, and Non-Alcoholic Beverages. Then, on Easter Sunday (April 17), take in the game from the First National Bank & Trust Suite while enjoying a terrific brunch spread, which includes: Scrambled Eggs, Bacon Cheddar Scramble, French Toast Bread Pudding, Pork Sausage Links, Bacon, Diced Hash Browns, Sliced Melon, Assorted Pastries, and Non-Alcoholic Beverages. Tickets are $60 per person.

On Saturday, April 30, the Sky Carp are excited to welcome man's best friend to the ballpark for their first-ever Bark at the Park Night! Receive a special dog item giveaway with your ticket package and stay until the final woof.

Crazy high gas prices and inflation got ya down? The Sky Carp have the solution! Come on out for Inflation Buster Night on Tuesday, May 17...the Sky Carp are going to roll back concessions' prices like it's 1999!

Who ya gonna call? Help us rid ABC Supply Stadium of any paranormal activity on Saturday, May 28 for Geesebusters Night. The night will feature special appearances, music, in-game entertainment and more.

On Friday, June 10 the Sky Carp, in conjunction with Rock County Cancer Coalition, are setting out to Shut Out Cancer. The night will be dedicated to raising funds to support cancer patients, survivors and their families.

In honor of Pride Month, the Sky Carp will celebrate Pride Night on Saturday, June 11. ABC Supply Stadium is a place where everyone is welcome. As a pillar for the community, we embrace everyone. No matter where you came from. No matter who you are.

Sunday, June 12 is sure to be a magical day as the Sky Carp host Princess Day at the ballpark. The night will feature special appearances from Forest City Fairytale Company, music, in-game entertainment and more.

On Friday, July 1 the Force is strong in Beloit as ABC Supply Stadium journeys to a galaxy far, far away for Star WarsTM Night! With special appearances from many of your favorite characters, music, in-game entertainment, and more it's sure to be a night of galactic proportions. Plus, the Sky Carp will don Star WarsTM themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off following the game. All proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit Miss Carly's in Rockford.

As part of Independence Day Weekend, the Sky Carp will celebrate Military Appreciation Day on Sunday, July 3. Come out to ABC Supply Stadium to say thank you to the courageous men and women who served or are currently serving our country as members of the US military.

Sky Carp, Assemble! On Friday, July 15, Marvel's "Defenders of the Diamond" series comes to Beloit with a night full of superhero fun. Watch as the team transforms into heroes on the field, wearing special Black Panther jerseys. The jerseys that will be auctioned off with all proceeds benefiting The Beloit Health System Foundation and Cancer Center, in honor of the late Chadwick Boseman.

Back by popular demand, Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act returns to ABC Supply Stadium on Friday, July 29. Tyler's unique, one-of-a-kind performance has been wowing crowds for the past seven years! His performance consists of him balancing Ironing boards, chairs, wheelbarrows, bikes, ladders and much more on his face while at the same time dancing to music and engaging the crowd.

Grab your wand, spell books, and broomsticks. Saturday, July 30 is Witches and Wizards Night at ABC Supply Stadium! The night will feature character appearances, music, in-game entertainment and more.

On Sunday, August 14 leave your car at home and Bike to the Ballpark! And then on Sunday, August 28, leave your car at home AGAIN and float down the Rock River on a Sky Carp inner tube to ABC Supply Stadium for Drift to the Diamond Day! More information on both promotions to come.

All the fun starts April 12-17 at ABC Supply Stadium as the Beloit Sky Carp take on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Single game tickets are on-sale now. Season Memberships, Weekender plans, and group outings are available now at SkyCarp.com and the ABC Supply Stadium box office.

