South Bay Lakers Finalize 2024-25 Opening-Night Roster

November 6, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers have finalized their 2024-25 opening-night roster. Led by first year head coach Zach Guthrie, South Bay opens the season at home Saturday, Nov. 9, versus the Salt Lake City Stars.

Featured on the opening-night roster are Los Angeles Lakers two-way players Christian Koloko, Quincy Olivari and Armel Traoré. Jordan Goodwin and Kylor Kelley highlight the roster following training camps with both Los Angeles and South Bay, along with recent acquisition Solomon Young.

Entering his first season with South Bay is Marlain Veal, who was drafted 23rd overall in the 2024 NBA G League Draft, as well as DaJuan Gordon, who was acquired via local tryouts. Returning South Bay players Alex Fudge, KC Ndefo and Vincent Valerio-Bodon round out the roster, along with summer league players Sean East II and Grayson Murphy.

South Bay recently acquired the returning player rights to center Young via trade with the Indiana Mad Ants. In return, South Bay sent the returning player rights to guard Adam Kunkel. Young (6'8", 242) appeared in 43 games (36 starts) in 2023-24 with Acqua San Bernardo Cantu of the Serie A2 in Italy, averaging 13.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 27.8 minutes. The Sacramento, Calif., native has appeared in 134 career international games across three seasons in Italy (2023-24), Germany (2022-23) and the Netherlands (2021-22). The 26-year-old played five seasons (2016-21) at Iowa State University.

The South Bay Lakers open the 2024-25 season at home Saturday, Nov. 9, at UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo versus the Salt Lake City Stars at 5 p.m. PT.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from November 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.