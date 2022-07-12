Soucy Returns

Get ready Thunder fans, Alex Soucy will be coming back to the Thunderdome! Soucy wore the "A" for the Thunder last season and registered over a point per game. Soucy plays a power forward role for the team, being able to score goals, throw the body around, and drop the gloves. CEO/President Charles F. Pens Sr. stated, " Alex is the top power forward in the league, and when he steps on the ice, defenders beware. He has size, power, and is highly skilled. Few forwards in this league play a complete game like Alex, and if you want to drop the gloves, good luck. Alex will be a leader again, both on and off the ice for the Thunder organization."

