Port Huron Native Fetterly Returning in 2022-23

July 12, 2022







The Prowlers have announced that Port Huron native Austin Fetterly will be returning for a seventh season with the club. He led the team with a plus-seven in 2021-22.

"Returning to Port Huron for another year is always a good feeling," Fetterly said. "It's a special privilege playing in front of my family, friends and hometown. The culture here is a winning one and what [general manager and head coach] Matt Graham and [assistant general manager and assistant coach] Alex Johnson are bringing only exemplifies that more. We have a good mix of veteran leaders, guys who have played at the next level and young, hungry players who have done well in college or junior. I'm just happy to be part of the puzzle and even more so to be looked at as a leader here. I'm excited to see what this team can do on the ice this season and have confidence we will be successful."

Fetterly played in 16 games across his first two seasons with the Prowlers but has become a larger contributor since then, dressing for at least 20 games in each of the last four campaigns. His best season was 2019-20 when he scored 24 goals and amassed 51 points in 46 games from the blue line.

Last year, Fetterly was a point-per-game player with 23 points in 23 games. He also got his first shot in the SPHL, suiting up for 17 games with the Pensacola Ice Flyers and scoring twice.

"Getting Fetterly back from Pensacola down the stretch this past season was a huge addition to our blue line," Graham said. "He plays great positional defense and was a catalyst to our power play. When he was up, our power play sort of lost its way."

Before joining the Prowlers in 2016, Fetterly played a year of junior hockey with the Colorado Eagles of the Western States Hockey League after three seasons with the Lambton Shores Predators in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League.

"I look for [Fetterly] to continue to improve on the back end and as a leader to help put us over the hump this season so that we can bring a championship back to Port Huron," Graham said.

The championship push begins in October and the home opener is set for Oct. 15 against the Motor City Rockers.

