Somerset's Randy Vasquez Named MiLB's Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

May 16, 2022









Somerset Patriots pitcher Randy Vasquez

Bridgewater, New Jersey - Minor League Baseball has announced that Somerset Patriots RHP Randy Vasquez has been named their Double-A Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for May 9-15.

Vasquez, the New York Yankees No. 16 prospect, pitched 5.2 scoreless and hitless innings on Friday, May 13 versus the Altoona Curve. He struck out five batters in a no decision.

For the season, Vasquez has a 1.86 ERA and 17 strikeouts over 19.1 innings pitched in five games started.

The Dominican Republic native was acquired by the Yankees as a free agent on May 21, 2018.

He combined for an 8-4 record with a 2.52 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 107.1 innings pitched in 23 games (21 started) for Tampa, Hudson Valley and Somerset in 2021. The 2.52 ERA led all Yankees qualifying minor leaguers.

Over five weeks of play, Vasquez is the third Patriot to be awarded MiLB Eastern League Player of the Week Honors and the second pitcher, joining OF Blake Perkins (4/26) and RHP Jhony Brito (5/1).

