Nitro Circus Reschedules Binghamton Show to September 2022

BINGHAMTON, NY - Due to travel-related scheduling issues, Nitro Circus is rescheduling its Binghamton show at Mirabito Stadium to Saturday, September 10, 2022.

All tickets from the original June 18th date will be honored. Ticketholders do not need to take any additional action in order to attend on September 10th. Nitro Circus regrets any inconvenience to its fans but looks forward to seeing them in September. Refunds for fans unable to make the new date will be available for seven days following the announcement of the new date (ending on Monday, May 23rd).

Tickets for the new show date are on sale and are available for purchase at bingrp.com or nitrocircus.com.

