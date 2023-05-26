Somerset's Postseason Hero RHP Randy Vasquez Set to Make MLB Debut with Yankees

RHP Randy Vasquez with the Somerset Patriots

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have called up RHP Randy Vasquez to join the major league roster and make his MLB debut Friday night as the starting pitcher versus the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium.

Currently ranked as MLB Pipeline's No. 12 prospect in the Yankees system, Vasquez spent the entire 2022 season with the Double-A Somerset Patriots, going 2-7 with a 3.90 ERA and 120 strikeouts over 115.1 innings pitched in 25 games started. He pitched eight no-hit innings in a combined no-hitter to clinch the Eastern League Championship for Somerset.

Vasquez finished among the Eastern League leaders during the 2022 season in ERA (3.90, 2nd), games started (25, T-3rd), opponents' batting average against (.239, 4th), innings pitched (115.1, 8th) and strikeouts (120, 9th).

He was named the Eastern League "Pitcher of the Week" for May 9 - May 15 after not allowing a hit over 5.2 scoreless innings and five strikeouts on May 13 at Altoona (Pittsburgh Pirates).

Among Yankees farmhands, the 24-year-old was tied for third in starts and ranked fifth in innings pitched. Following the season, he was tabbed by Baseball America as the Yankees' No. 9 prospect and labeled as having the "Best Curveball" among Yankees farmhands.

In his five minor league seasons for the Yankees (2018-19, 2021-2023) Vasquez is 16-18 with a 3.31 ERA, 381 strikeouts and a 1.24 WHIP in 350.1 innings pitched in 77 games (73 started).

This season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Vasquez is 1-5 with a 4.85 ERA with 50 strikeouts in 42.2 innings pitched in nine starts.

A native of Navarette, D.R., he was signed by the Yankees as an international free agent on May 21, 2018.

Vasquez will become the fifth former Patriot to make his MLB debut this season, joining SS Anthony Volpe (NYY), RHP Jhony Brito (NYY), RHP Luis Medina (OAK) and OF Blake Perkins (MIL). He will also become the 21st Patriots player to make his MLB debut after time in Somerset since becoming the Yankees Double-A affiliate in 2021.

