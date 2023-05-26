May 26, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 26, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS WIN FIFTH IN A ROW The Portland Sea Dogs won their fifth consecutive game yesterday with a 3-2 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. New Hampshire took the 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second after a sacrifice fly by Zac Cook scored Miguel Hiraldo. With one out in the bottom of the fourth, Nick Yorke blasted his sixth home run of the season over the Maine Monster. The solo home run put the Sea Dogs on the board and the score evened. An RBI single by PK Morris in the top of the sixth inning put the Fisher Cats back on top, 2-1. Ceddanne Rafaela launched a two-run home run to left field off the Maine Monster to put Portland on top for the first time in the bottom of the sixth, 3-2. The two-run blast was his second of the season.

TIES LONGEST WINNING STREAK OF THE SEASON SO FAR Portland's five game winning streak ties their longest of the season so far. The last time the Sea Dogs won five straight games was April 26th to April 30th. They have recorded two four-game winning streaks this year. The first was beginning on Opening Day until April 11th and the second was from May 19th to May 21st.

GRANT GAMBRELL SEEMED TO LIKE HADLOCK FIELD Through his first two starts at the Double-A level, RHP Grant Gambrell is sporting a 1.69 ERA over 8.2 innings. Gambrell allowed just one run on three hits while walking three and striking out four after pitching 4.2 innings in his first start at Hadlock Field yesterday

YU CHANG TO REHAB WITH PORTLAND Yu Chang will join the Sea Dogs as part of a MLB rehab assignment from the Boston Red Sox. Chang signed with Boston on February 16, 2023 as a free agent and was placed on the injured list with a left hamate fracture on April 25th. He has appeared in 17 games with the Red Sox and is batting .136 with three home runs and eight RBI.

WELCOME TO PORTLAND Prior to Tuesday's game, RHP Joe Jones has been promoted to Portland from High-A Greenville. With the drive this season, he was 3-0 with 3.86 ERA and in 16.1 innings, he allowed seven earned runs on 16 hits while walking five and striking out 20.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. They currently lead the second-place Patriots by 4.0 games while New Hampshire Fisher Cats are currently in third place, 7.5 games behind the Sea Dogs.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 26, 2009 - John Smoltz makes a Major League Rehabilitation start with the Sea Dogs, working 3.1 innings on three hits, one run and two strikeouts. Portland won in New Hampshire 5-1 behind a 2-run homer from Aaron Bates.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Brian Van Belle will take the mound tonight for the Sea Dogs. He made his 2023 season debut on April 13th at New Hampshire and tossed 6.0 shutout innings allowing three hits and striking out four. He did not issue a walk. Van Belle last pitched on May 21st in Hartford. In 6.0 innings, he allowed four earned runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out eight, which was a season high.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 26, 2023

May 26, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.