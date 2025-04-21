Somerset's Brendan Beck Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for 4/14-20

April 21, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots pitcher Brendan Beck

Bridgewater, New Jersey - Minor League Baseball has named Somerset Patriots right-handed pitcher Brendan Beck the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for games played April 14-20.

Beck pitched six hitless and scoreless innings with five strikeouts in the win against the Altoona Curve (PIT) on April 15.

The 2021 Yankees' second-round draft pick missed the entire 2024 season due to injury. Since August 20, 2023, Beck has made two appearances--both in the 2025 season--pitching 10 scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts.

The former Stanford Cardinal is one of five pitchers in the Eastern League to have a 0.00 ERA through multiple starts this season.

Beck is third in the Eastern League in opponent OPS (.092), fourth in WHIP (0.20), and eighth in opponent BA (.031).

He becomes the first Patriot this season to earn an MiLB weekly honor.

