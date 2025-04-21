New Hampshire's Bohrofen Names Eastern League's Player of the Week

April 21, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - On Monday, April 21, Minor League Baseball announced New Hampshire outfielder Jace Bohrofen was named Eastern League's Player of the Week for April 14-20.

In the first six-game homestand at Delta Dental Stadium this summer, Bohrofen led Eastern League hitters with 21 total bases, four home runs, and nine runs batted in against Harrisburg. Having played in all six games, Bohrofen slashed .346/.393/.808 behind a 1.201 against the Senators.

Bohrofen becomes New Hampshire's first position player to receive Eastern League recognition since Will Robertson on July 3-9, 2023. Right-handers CJ Van Eyk (May 6-12, 2024) and Michael Dominguez (May 27 - June 2, 2024) were named Eastern League Pitchers of the Week a season ago.

Native of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Bohrofen (TOR No. 24, MLB Pipeline) was selected by Toronto in the 6th round of the 2023 MLB Draft. Bohrofen, one of Arkansas' three team captains in 2023, started all 60 games in his final year with the Razorbacks and knocked 16 home runs and drove in 52 runs, both team-highs. Bohrofen spent all of his first professional summer in High-A Vancouver in 2024 and led the Canadians in total bases (177), doubles (27), home runs (14), runs batted in (57) and walks (60) in 116 games.

New Hampshire makes the trip to the Southern Tier for a six-game set with Binghamton. The Fisher Cats and Rumble Ponies will play seven games to make up for the postponed game on Saturday, April 5. New Hampshire and Binghamton split their opening weekend slate with the Ponies taking game one, 3-1, while the Fisher Cats won the series finale, 1-0. Game one is set for 6:07 PM EDT on Tuesday, and neither team has announced the starter for the series-opener.

Fans can purchase 2025 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.