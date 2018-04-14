Somerset Patriots Sign Right-Handed Pitcher David Palladino

Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots have signed right-handed pitcher David Palladino for the 2018 season.

Palladino enters his first season with the Somerset Patriots and first in the Atlantic League. The 6'8" righty spent the first five years of his professional career in the New York Yankees organization. He most recently split time between Low-A Staten Island and High-A Tampa in 2017. Palladino went 2-1 with a 0.98 ERA and 38 strikeouts over 27.2 innings pitched in his 15 combined appearances last year.

Conversations between the Emerson, New Jersey native and the Patriots began immediately once Palladino gained his release from the Yankees. He was invited to Somerset's open tryouts so that the coaching staff could get a final look before his contract was finalized.

"Jon [Hunton] and I both talked to him after his release date and we were very excited about what he could bring here," said Somerset Patriots manager Brett Jodie. "We were pretty high on him just based on our conversations, but we wanted to get our eyes on him too. We invited him to the tryout and he came out and impressed us again today. Palladino was what our reports said he was and we are excited to get him in camp."

Palladino was originally drafted in the 13th round of the 2011 MLB draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers out of Emerson High School, but he instead opted to play college ball at Howard College (Big Spring, Texas). The Yankees took him in the 5th round of the 2013 MLB draft two years later.

The former Emerson Cavalier owns a 21-20 record with a 4.10 ERA, seven saves and an 8.9 K/BB ratio over his five-year professional career.

The Somerset Patriots led the Atlantic League in attendance and made their 14th appearance in the playoffs last season. The Somerset Patriots will welcome their 7,000,000th fan in their 20th season at TD Bank Ballpark in 2018. Tickets are now on sale for the 2018 Season presented by Ford beginning at home on Friday, April 27th. For more information, please visit www.somersetpatriots.com.

