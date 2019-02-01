Somerset Patriots Sign RHP Liam O'Sullivan

Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots have announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Liam O'Sullivan for the 2019 season.

"We've added another young arm from the Frontier League in Liam O'Sullivan," said Somerset Patriots manager Brett Jodie. "Liam is a right-hander who will have the chance to come in and compete for a spot in the rotation. He has been a proven winner in his career, loves to pound the zone with strikes and lets his defense work behind him. Liam understands what we are about and is excited for the opportunity and the challenge. We look forward to working with him this year."

O'Sullivan enters his first season with the Somerset Patriots and first in the Atlantic League. The 27 year-old hurler has previously spent three seasons in the Frontier League, including two memorable seasons (2016, 2018) with the Joliet Slammers. O'Sullivan was named the 2016 Frontier League Pitcher of the Year after he posted an 11-1 record with a 3.33 ERA and 109 strikeouts over 20 games (18 starts). He led the league in wins and winning percentage (minimum 15 starts), ranked second in strikeouts, and sixth in innings pitched that season.

The South Grafton, Massachusetts native missed the entire 2017 season due to an injury before returning to the Slammers in 2018. He picked up right from where he had left off, posting an 11-4 record with a 3.15 ERA and 77 strikeouts over 18 appearances (17 starts). O'Sullivan tied for the league lead in wins and complete games (four), while also finishing fourth in ERA. Additionally, he was selected to the 2018 Frontier League All-Star Game.

The St. Leo College alumnus began his professional career with the Frontier Greys in the Frontier League. O'Sullivan owns a 22-8 record with a career 3.45 ERA and seven complete games over 44 games (36 starts) in his three professional seasons.

