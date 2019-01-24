Somerset Patriots Re-Sign All-Star Outfielder Justin Pacchioli

Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots have re-signed Atlantic League All-Star outfielder Justin Pacchioli for the 2019 season.

"I couldn't be more excited to be able to put the Patriots jersey back on again this year," said Pacchioli. "We still have a lot to accomplish with a great group of guys and coaches. The front office gives us the best opportunity to win and now we need to go out and accomplish our goal."

Pacchioli enters his third season with the Somerset Patriots and third in the Atlantic League. The speedy outfielder hit .280 in Somerset last year with 25 RBI and 50 runs scored. Additionally, he led the team in stolen bases (34) and ranked sixth in the league despite playing in only 87 games. Four of the five players ahead of him in the league played at least 30 more games during the regular season.

The bulk of the stolen bases for Pacchioli last year came in the month of July. The Easton, Pennsylvania native led the Atlantic League with 14 stolen bases that month, which fell in the middle of an impressive stretch where he went 30-for-30 in stolen base attempts to begin the season. He was not caught stealing until September 5. Including his 2017 season in Somerset, Pacchioli enjoyed a stretch of 39 consecutive stolen bases without getting thrown out.

"What a weapon a guy like Pacchioli is on our team," said Somerset Patriots manager Brett Jodie. "There is no defense for the speed Justin possesses. He is such a game changer with what he can do on the base paths in a tight ballgame. But he is also a complete player. 'Patch' is great in the outfield, has a really good arm and always puts together a solid at-bat. He is one of the most unselfish, genuine teammates you will ever be around and it is a pleasure to have in back in our clubhouse this year."

Pacchioli hit .281 with 30 RBI, 61 runs and 35 stolen bases (fourth in the league) over 97 games in his first year in Somerset (2017) before he finished the season in the Boston Red Sox organization with High-A Salem. He earned an All-Star Game selection that year by hitting .345 in the first half of the season with a .453 on-base percentage. At the time, Patch was only eight plate appearances shy of qualifying for league leaders. Had he been qualified at the time, both stats would have led the Atlantic League.

The 26 year-old carried three different 10-plus game on-base streaks throughout the 2017 campaign. That included a nine-game hit streak from May 7 to May 17 over which he went 13-for-25 (.520) from the plate and a 14-game on-base streak from June 14 to July 4 over which he was 16-for-47 (.340) with 13 runs and 12 walks. Despite only playing in 97 games, Pacchioli led the team in stolen bases (35) and tied for the team lead in runs (61) and triples (4).

Pacchioli has also showed off an impressive glove in his time in the Atlantic League. After committing just one error over 202 chances (.995 fielding percentage) in his first season, Pacchioli followed up with another near-flawless 2018. The versatile outfielder recorded one error over 178 chances this past season, good for a .994 fielding percentage, while primarily playing center field.

Patch has hit .281 over 184 games in his two seasons in a Somerset uniform with seven triples, 55 RBI, 69 steals, 111 runs and a .376 on-base percentage. The triples and stolen bases lead the Patriots over this stretch, while the runs rank second.

Pacchioli took off the 2016 season prior to joining Somerset for personal reasons after he spent his first season in professional baseball in the San Diego Padres organization. A 10th-round draft pick by the Padres in 2015, Pacchioli played in 58 games with short-season Tri-City that year and posted a .245 average with 14 RBI and 19 stolen bases. His 19 steals led the team and ranked seventh in the Northwest League that year.

The Lehigh University alumnus enjoyed a noteworthy collegiate career. Pacchioli currently ranks as Lehigh's all-time leader in stolen bases (69), fifth in program history in batting (.344) and sixth in triples (8). He also set the single-season stolen base record (31) in his senior year and is one of just 10 Mountain Hawks to be named as a three-time All Patriot League selection (2013-15).

