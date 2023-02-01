Somerset Patriots Join MiLB's "The Nine" Program

February 1, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release







Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, will be joining Minor League Baseball's "The Nine" program beginning in the 2023 season.

"The Nine" is a league-wide initiative created by MiLB as a Black-community focused outreach platform specifically designed to honor, and celebrate, the historic impact numerous Black baseball pioneers made on the sport. It strives to provide new opportunities for youth baseball and softball participation, as well as further diversify the business of baseball and embrace millions of passionate fans throughout MiLB's 120 communities nationwide.

Named for the number Jackie Robinson wore during his only season playing in MiLB with the Triple-A Montreal Royals (Brooklyn Dodgers) in 1946, "The Nine" connects MiLB teams' existing, Black-community focused development efforts with new national programming and future special events in a coordinated and centralized campaign.

Robinson made history with his minor league debut with the Royals at Roosevelt Stadium in Jersey City. The event marked the first time a Black baseball player had played in integrated baseball in more than six decades to break the color barrier.

"We are excited to join MiLB's 'The Nine' program this season," said Patriots Co-Chairman Jonathan Kalafer. "This is an opportunity for us to help fans understand the passion, the struggles and the extraordinary impact that Black players have had on the game we love. In doing so, we want to fulfill one of our missions of always being a positive force at the ballpark to serve our entire community the best we can."

During the season, the Patriots will be honoring the New York Black Yankees, a professional Negro Leagues baseball team based in New York City, Paterson, New Jersey, and Rochester, New York from 1932 to 1948.

The Patriots will be working with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, the Charles J. Muth Museum of Hinchliffe Stadium, the Friends of Hinchliffe Stadium, as well as many Negro Leagues historians to tell the story of the Black Yankees and the contributions of Black baseball players to America's favorite pastime.

Through "The Nine" program, the team will be creating an event that will educate fans, while listening to and connecting more closely with the Black community. The Patriots are also looking to develop new partnerships with Black organizations and businesses.

The Sunday, August 27 home game versus the Hartford Yard Goats at 1:05 pm will feature a tribute to the New York Black Yankees. More information about the game and the Patriots participation in "The Nine" are coming soon.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from February 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.