Yard Goats Announce Individual Game Tickets Go on Sale February 10th

(Hartford, CT ) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced that individual tickets will go on sale for all home games on Friday, February 10th at 10:00 AM. Fans may purchase tickets on the Yard Goats website yardgoatsbaseball.com, or over the phone at 860-246-4628, and tickets will be delivered digitally. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.

This will be the first opportunity for fans to purchase tickets for Opening Night, Thursday, April 6th (7:10 PM), as the Hartford Yard Goats host the Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles affiliate) at Dunkin' Park. The Yard Goats will play 69 home games at Dunkin' Park in 2023. The promotional schedule, with weekly fireworks shows, celebrity appearances, and premium collectible giveaways will be announced on February 8th.

"We are excited to announce that our individual game tickets will be available for our fans on February 10th, as we begin the countdown to Opening Night," Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson said. "Yard Goats fans are the best and most loyal fans in baseball, and we can't wait to see them soon!"

New for 2023... the ballpark is being renamed Dunkin' Park with several exciting upgrades. Stay tuned for more info. Dunkin' Park was named "Best Double-A ballpark in America," for the fourth time in 2022 by Ballpark Digest. It is the first time that a minor league ballpark has won the award four times. Last season, the Yard Goats attracted 402,123 fans, averaged 6,002 fans per game, and played in front of 40 sellouts at Dunkin' Park.

Yard Goats Season Tickets, group tickets, hospitality options, and luxury suites are now on sale for the 2023 season by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), by visiting online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com, or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.

