Somerset Patriots Bring Back INF Scott Kelly

March 2, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Somerset Patriots News Release







Somerset Patriots infielder Scott Kelly

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots infielder Scott Kelly(Somerset Patriots)

Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots today announced that "fan favorite" infielder Scott Kelly has been re-signed for the 2020 season.

"It's an honor to put the Patriots uniform on again," said Kelly. "The team is ready to compete and we are looking forward to seeing all of the fans on May 1st."

Kelly enters his seventh season with the Somerset Patriots and seventh in the Atlantic League. He is the longest tenured player on the team, after originally earning a spot on the roster from the 2014 spring training open tryouts. Once the season begins, Kelly will be one of only two players in franchise history to play for the Patriots in seven different seasons.

The versatile infielder enters the 2020 season ranking among franchise leaders in a number of categories. Kelly currently ranks third all-time in stolen bases (114), eighth in games (472), 11th in at-bats (1,391), 12th in runs (208) and 14th in both hits (336) and walks (130). He is also just two stolen bases shy of tying Michael Warner (116) for second on the team's all-time list.

The West Windsor, New Jersey native stole 14 bases with 25 runs and 18 RBI over 77 games with the Patriots last year. He not only split time between second base, third base and shortstop along the infield, but he saw extensive time in the outfield for the first time in his career. Kelly spent 39 games in the outfield last season, evenly distributing his time between left, right and center field. Ultimately, Kelly played every position for the Patriots in 2019 aside from catcher, first base and pitcher.

"It is always a great day in Somerset when we get to announce that Scott Kelly will be back," said Somerset Patriots manager Brett Jodie. "Scott is a joy to be around and a favorite by everyone in Somerset, as he should be. He is such a team guy who loves the game, loves his teammates and loves the community. Scott has become a true utility player for our club over the years and we have complete faith in him playing all over the field. He brings such a positive outlook each and every day when he shows up to work and makes the guys around him better. We are proud to have him back in 2020." Kelly's best two seasons in a Patriots uniform came in 2016 and 2017. He appeared in a career-high 116 games in 2016 and set career marks in hits (102), runs (66), doubles (17), and stolen bases (38) along with a .265 average in 2016. The 38 steals led the team and ranked fourth overall in the Atlantic League that year. The following season, Kelly stole 25 bases and set career highs in RBI (31), walks (38) and triples (four). His 25 steals ranked second on the team, while he also finished third on the team in at-bats (340) and fourth in runs (52).

The Patriots' fan favorite enjoyed a standout collegiate career at The College of New Jersey. There, Kelly hit .345 and .346 in his last two collegiate seasons at respectively. Additionally, he is the program's all-time leader in at-bats (663) and stolen bases (98), while ranking second in runs scored (165) and fourth in games played (161).

The TCNJ alumnus owns a .242 average with two home runs, 106 RBI and 114 stolen bases over his six seasons in Somerset.

The Somerset Patriots will be back in action on Friday, May 1st for Opening Day at TD Bank Ballpark. Single Game Tickets are now on sale for all 72 home games. Stay up to date on all the team news throughout the offseason online; on all of our social media platforms, and on our mobile app. For more information, visit www.somersetpatriots.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 2, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.