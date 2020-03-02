Rockers to Hold Host Family Information Night

HIGH POINT, NC - The High Point Rockers are looking for host families for the 2020 season. An informational meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at BB&T Point at 6:00pm. Staff, coaches, and former/current host families will be on hand to answer questions.

Player Impact

The Rockers players live a somewhat nomadic lifestyle. They call High Point home from mid-April until the end of September. They become part of the community. However, housing can be challenging. "One of the benefits we can offer our players is free housing with a host family." said Rocker's coach, Jamie Keefe. "This gives them a place to call 'home' and a family to support them during the season. They can relax and focus on playing baseball."

Christian Heimall, Assistant General Manager for the High Point Rockers stated, "Host families are an integral part of the success of a minor league baseball team. Temporary housing can be expensive. Living with a host family gives players an additional benefit we can offer that does not affect the salary caps dictated by the league. Almost just as important, it is a great way to get involved in your hometown team and have a direct impact on the life of a professional baseball player."

Community Impact

"We hosted two players last year, Quincy Latimore and Tyler Marincov. Though they had very different personalities, we loved having them as part of our family." said Evie Cottam. "We still keep in touch with both of them. They will always be part of our family. And we look forward to hosting a player again this year."

