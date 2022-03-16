Somerset Patriots Announce Radio Broadcast Partnership with FOX Sports Radio New Jersey

Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A Affiliate, have announced FOX Sports Radio New Jersey as the team's flagship station for the 2022-2024 seasons.

Formerly 1450 WCTC-AM, Beasley Media Group launched FOX Sports Radio New Jersey in September of 2021 and added 93.5 FM for an even larger reach.

It is the 25th year of the broadcasting relationship between the two Central Jersey institutions, as Patriots baseball has been aired live on 1450 AM since 1998.

"We are very excited to continue our partnership with our friends at FOX Sports Radio New Jersey," said Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry. "They have helped us provide our voice to our fans since day one. We are happy that they will bring baseball to all of our fans locally and listening from anywhere online."

Fans will be able to tune in to all 138 games on 93.5 FM and 1450 AM throughout the season. The broadcasts will also be available online at foxsportsradionewjersey.com and links to listen live can be found on the Patriots website and mobile app.

"It's a very thrilling time for both the Patriots and FOX Sports Radio New Jersey in our long history. We look forward to continuing to broadcast top-notch Somerset Patriots content to the Central New Jersey audience," states Beasley Media New Jersey's Senior Vice President & Regional Market Manager Dan Finn.

New in 2022, the Patriots welcome Manager of Media Relations and Broadcasting, Steven Cusumano, for his first season as the team's play-by-play broadcaster. A native of Staten Island, New York, Cusumano's past experience includes recent stops with the Tampa Bay Rays and Tampa Bay Lightning, as well as Minor League affiliates of the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels.

FOX Sports Radio New Jersey is owned by Beasley Broadcast Group and serves the Central Jersey market. In addition to Patriots baseball, the station is the broadcast home for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

