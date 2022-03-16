SeaWolves Ticket Madness Set for Saturday, March 19

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, announced today the team will hold SeaWolves Ticket Madness on Saturday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SeaWolves Ticket Madness marks the first day fans can purchase 2022 tickets in-person at the UPMC Park box office. Additionally, SeaWolves Captain's Club Members and Paw Pack holders can pick up their 2022 ticket packages at the UPMC Park Stadium Club and receive a complimentary Smith's hot dog and Pepsi soft drink. Food service begins at 11 a.m. All fans will be able to watch March Madness games in the UPMC Park Stadium Club and order from a cash menu featuring select food options and $3 draft beers (ages 21+). Erie's favorite mascot, C. Wolf, will be in the Stadium Club from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. to take photos with fans.

The UPMC Park Team Store will be open, showcasing new merchandise for the upcoming season. The SeaWolves will be offering tours of the Stadium Club, Party Deck and Ballpark Suites for prospective buyers. Fans interested in a Captain's Club season ticket membership will be able to check out available seating options and lock in their view. During SeaWolves Ticket Madness only, fans can take advantage of a 2-for-$22 Lower Box Seat special for any April game, a savings of $7 per ticket compared to day of game pricing.

The SeaWolves will once again partner with the Second Harvest Food Bank of NWPA to 'Stuff the Batter's Box.' Fans who bring non-perishable food items will be entered to win great prizes including a UPMC Park suite night, autographed memorabilia and more.

Beginning on March 21, the box office will be open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Single-game ticket prices will remain unchanged for the 2022 season. Fans who purchase in advance of game day can save up to $3 per ticket compared to day-of-game walk-up prices. Convenience fees will apply to online purchases.

Lower Box Seat Tickets (All 100 Level Sections): $15 in advance or online | $18 walk-up, day of game price

Upper Box Seat Tickets (All 200 Level Sections): $12 in advance or online | $15 walk-up, day of game price

UPMC Park Stadium Club: $30 | $48 including buffet (Advance purchase required)

Captain's Club season ticket memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available for the 2022 season by visiting SeaWolves.com or by calling 814-456-1300.

