Somerset Forces Game Three in the ELCS

The SeaWolves were upended by the Somerset Patriots 9-2 on Tuesday night in game two of the Eastern League Championship Series. The two teams will meet in the final game of the series on Wednesday night at TD Bank Ballpark at 6:35 p.m. to decide the 2022 Eastern League Champion.

Somerset jumped ahead in the bottom of the first inning against Erie starter Chance Kirby. Trey Sweeney led off with a double and moved to third on a Jasson Dominguez base hit. Austin Wells clobbered a three-run home run to right, giving the Patriots a 3-0 lead. Andres Chaparro walked and moved to third on an Elijah Dunham knock. Chaparro scored on a Jesus Bastidas sacrifice fly for a four-run lead.

Erie battled back in the top of the second against Somerset starter Yoendrys Gomez. Danny Serretti led off with a base hit and with two outs, Corey Joyce connected on a monster two-run home run to left making it 4-2.

The Patriots added to their lead in the bottom of the second. Brandon Lockridge led off with a single. Kirby followed by striking out Sweeney and was pulled from the game. Carlos Guzman was the first man up from the bullpen and the first batter he faced in Dominguez homered to straight away center for a 6-2 lead. Later in the frame, Dunham homered connected on a two-run home run to right for a six-run Somerset advantage.

The Patriots added a final run in the fourth. Wells walked with one out and stole second. He scored on a Chaparro double.

Dario Gardea and Billy Lescher combined to throw four scoreless innings following Guzman.

Gomez (1-0) earned the win allowing two runs on two hits with a walk and six strikeouts.

Kirby (0-1) allowed five runs on five hits with a walk and a strikeout in 1.1 innings.

