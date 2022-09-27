SeaWolves Game 3 Watch Party at John Russell Brewing Co.

September 27, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, today announce that John Russell Brewing Co. will host a Watch Party for Game 3 of the Eastern League Championship Series on Wednesday, September 28. The event will begin at 6 PM, and game time between the SeaWolves and Somerset Patriots is 6:35 PM. The 2022 Eastern League Playoffs are presented by UPMC and Ariens.

John Russell Brewing Co. is located at 7520 Peach St. | Suite 101 Erie, PA 16509. Fans who cannot attend the Watch Party at John Russell Brewing Co. or attend in person can listen on Fox Sports Radio 1330 AM Erie, available locally or via the iHeart app, or subscribe to MiLB.TV.

The SeaWolves Administrative Office and Team Store at UPMC Park will be closed on Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29 to accommodate Championship Series travel.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.