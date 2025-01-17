Sold out: Willmar Stingers Winter BBQ

Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers are excited to announce that their highly anticipated Winter BBQ event, scheduled for Tuesday, January 21st, 2025, at the Willmar Conference Center, is officially sold out! The overwhelming response from the community has been incredible, as fans eagerly secured their tickets to enjoy an afternoon with special guests Louie Varland and Brooks Lee. Both former Stingers players, now part of the Minnesota Twins organization, will share their inspiring journeys during the event.

The sold-out crowd will enjoy a delicious lunch, followed by an engaging question-and-answer session with Varland and Lee. This event highlights the strong bond between the Stingers and the Willmar community, showcasing the continued support for the team and its alumni. The Stingers extend their heartfelt thanks to everyone who purchased tickets and look forward to an unforgettable afternoon celebrating baseball and community spirit.

For more information on the Stingers or to purchase a 2025 7-game plan, or full/half season ticket package, call the Stingers front office at 320-222-2010 or email info@willmarstingers.com.

The 2025 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group.

