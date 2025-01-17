Former Growlers Pitcher Named to NWL 2024 MLB Alumni Team

John Schreiber (Growlers Pitcher, 2014) was named to the Northwoods League 2024 MLB Alumni Team.

He was instrumental in helping the Kansas City Royals secure a postseason appearance this season.

Schreiber led all Royals relievers with 23 holds, which was good for Top 15 in MLB.

He finished the year with four wins, a 3.66 ERA over 51.2 innings pitched, 46 punch-outs and tallied two saves.

Schreiber also made five appearances in the first post-season of his career, contributing 3.2 innings of scoreless work and adding two holds.

John was the first former Growlers player (August 2019) and the 226th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

He was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 2016 (15th round) and made his MLB debut with them on August 9, 2019.

Schreiber appeared in 11 games for the Growlers in 2014. He was 0-2 with a 4.62 ERA out of the bullpen. He struck out 11 batters in 11.2 innings and walked six.

Congratulations to John Schreiber and his continued success at the Major League Baseball (MLB) level.

