Sold Out: The Labour Day Classic Presented by Weathertech Will be Played in Front of a Capacity Crowd at Tim Hortons Field
September 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that this afternoon's Labour Day Classic, presented by WeatherTech, is sold out. The Tiger-Cats host the Toronto Argonauts at Tim Hortons Field at 2:30 p.m.
To accommodate fans who still wish to be a part of Hamilton's biggest sporting event, a limited number of Stipley end zone social tickets have been made available for purchase via ticketmaster.ca.
This year's Labour Day Classic features an entire day of entertainment for fans of all ages, including a non-stop lineup of musical performances, a special, extended one-hour edition of Families on the Field after the game, and the return of Bakari Grant - ten years after he scored the first touchdown in Tim Hortons Field history - as the Alumnus of Distinction.
Fans are also encouraged to participate in the Purolator Tackle Hunger program, in support of Hamilton Food Share, by donating a non-perishable food item or making a monetary contribution.
