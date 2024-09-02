Alouettes Sign Five to Practice Roster
September 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transactions on Monday:
Players signed to the practice roster
Michael Herzog, (NAT.), RB, Hillsdale College
Tyrone Howell, (A), WR, Louisiana Monroe
Philippe Lemieux-Cardinal, (NAT.), DE, Montréal
Ed Montilus, (A), OL, North Carolina
Tre Thomas, (A), LB, Idaho
Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from September 2, 2024
- Alouettes Sign Five to Practice Roster - Montreal Alouettes
- Sold Out: The Labour Day Classic Presented by Weathertech Will be Played in Front of a Capacity Crowd at Tim Hortons Field - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.