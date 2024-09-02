Alouettes Sign Five to Practice Roster

September 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transactions on Monday:

Players signed to the practice roster

Michael Herzog, (NAT.), RB, Hillsdale College

Tyrone Howell, (A), WR, Louisiana Monroe

Philippe Lemieux-Cardinal, (NAT.), DE, Montréal

Ed Montilus, (A), OL, North Carolina

Tre Thomas, (A), LB, Idaho

