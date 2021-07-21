Solar Bears Re-Sign Kevin Lohan

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with defenseman Kevin Lohan on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2021-22 season.

Lohan, 27, appeared in a career-high 56 games for the Solar Bears during the 2020-21 campaign, posting 12 points (2g-10a) and 44 penalty minutes, also all career-bests. The blueliner logged significant ice time as part of the Solar Bears penalty-killing unit, which finished third in the ECHL with a rate of 85.54 percent.

The 6-foot-6, 215-pound rearguard has appeared in 145 games (fifth in club history) with Orlando over three seasons, totaling 25 points (4g-21a), since his acquisition from the Toledo Walleye on Dec. 27, 2018. He has recorded 29 points (4g-25a) in 161 career ECHL games with Orlando and Toledo.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y. played four seasons of college hockey at the University of Michigan and one season as a graduate transfer at Boston College. In 86 career NCAA games, Lohan notched 19 points (4g-15a).

Lohan also played one season of Junior A with the Merritt Centennials of the BCHL, where he registered 23 points (5g-18a) in 54 games.

