Everblades Agree to Terms with Defenseman Ben Masella

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager, Craig Brush, along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach, Brad Ralph, announced Wednesday the signing of defenseman Ben Masella for the 2021-22 season. Masella, an alternate captain, will be returning to the Everblades for his fourth straight season.

Masella injured his ankle in the home-opener of the 2020-21 season after tallying a three assist performance. He was out until the last stretch of the regular season. Upon his return, Masella tallied three more assists in nine games including five playoff games.

During the 2019-20 shortened season, the Montréal native had a standout season for the Blades. Masella led the ECHL with a +40 rating tallying 28 assists and two goals in 50 games.

Before joining the Blades in 2018, Masella played for Adirondack Thunder and the Worchester Railers of the ECHL. While with the Railers, Masella amassed 19 assists and three goals in 66 games. He also had a +36 rating in his 2017-18 season with the Railers.

Prior to turning professional, Masella played at St. Lawrence University where he played 37 games his senior year and was the alternate captain.

The Everblades are set to return to the ice for their home opener on Saturday, October 23rd, against the Jacksonville Icemen.

