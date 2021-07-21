Cyclones Sign Tyler Busch

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have signed forward Tyler Busch to a Standard Player Contract ahead of the 2021-22 ECHL season.

Busch, 25, had previously signed with Cincinnati before the team opted out of the 2020-21 season. Instead, the Lloydmaster, Alberta native spent the year overseas playing for Tranås AIF in Sweden, where he collected four goals and nine points in 17 games.

Prior to last season, Busch was Captain of the Arizona State Sun Devils during his Junior and Senior seasons. All told, the power forward tallied 77 points across 131 games played at the NCAA-D1 level. Busch also earned 249 PIM across his four year stay, leading the team in that category in each of his first three seasons.

"Getting a chance to play in Sweden during the pandemic was a great experience and I really enjoyed getting my first taste of pro hockey there," said Busch. "I think it helped me improve my game, and now I'm excited for the opportunity to sign with Cincinnati again this year. It was an easy decision for me and I look forward to the start of the season."

"We're excited to have Tyler sign with us and bring him into the fold for this season," said Cyclones Head Coach Matt Thomas. "I think his body of work at the NCAA level and in Sweden speaks to the kind of player he can be for our team. He's got size to play the game the right way and the skill to contribute to our offense."

